Kartik, Kiara's film renamed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kartik Aaryan announces the new name of his latest film with Kiara Advani

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled Satyaprem Ki Katha as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 12:31 ist
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani. Credit: PTI Photo

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha has received a new title.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled Satyaprem Ki Katha as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani" the actor wrote alongside a still from the movie.

Replying on Aaryan's post, Advani wrote, "See you on set Sathuu #SatyapremKiKatha"

Also Read | 'Ek Villain Returns' earns over Rs 7 crore on day one

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Aaryan and Advani most recently featured together in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide. 

