'Saudi Vellakka' review: Perils of a lagging judicial system

Saudi Vellakka

Malayalam (Sony Liv)

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Cast: Devi Varma, Lukman, Sujith Shankar, Binu Pappu

Rating: 4/5

How an underprivileged section of the country’s most literate state reels at the corridors of the never-ending legal world is the central theme of Malayalam film ‘Saudi Vellakka’, directed by Tharun Moorthy.

Ayesha Rauther (Devi Varma), a 71-year-old, slaps a nine-year-old boy for hitting her with a ‘vellakka’ (a baby coconut). The boy, who was playing cricket with the baby coconut, falls on the ground and loses his teeth. The incident happens at a colony named Saudi in Kochi. It leads to a scuffle between neighbours followed by the boy’s family filing a case against the woman. Eventually, the incident results in a long legal fight.

The film portrays the 14 years of lonely struggle of an elderly woman, who faces the consequences of the country’s lagging judicial system. The courtroom itself is a character in the film. The old case files, court canteen, the lawyers, incidents in the court premises, and Ayesha’s regular bus journey to the court depict the draining process that one has to undergo while battling a legal case.

Ayesha’s small family, which includes her son Sathar (Sujith Shankar) and daughter-in-law Naseema (Dhanya Ananya), abandons her, unable to handle the running around due to the case. The film takes the viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride by reflecting human emotions like humanity, loneliness, empathy, sympathy and friendship. The soundtrack plays a vital part in making us feel the spectrum of emotions.

A glimpse of humanity is portrayed through Sathar’s friend Britto (Binu Pappu in an affecting performance) as he is sympathetic towards Ayesha.

‘Saudi Vellakka’ is realistic as it draws a picture of the tough existence of economically backward people in cities. When a police officer goes to the Saudi colony, he says, “If a person spits from one house, it is sure to fall in another house”.

The film does not have popular actors but the cast delivers a stellar performance. The 86-year-old Devi Varma, who has made her debut with the film, is the standout actor, delivering a touching performance through facial expressions that is sure to haunt the viewers.