SC dismisses plea against restraint on release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to modify a Telangana High Court's order of October 19 restraining release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer movie 'Jhund'.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed an appeal filed by Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd against the HC's order.

The petitioner here claimed the movie is based on the life of a football coach, Vijay Barse, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Nandi Chinni Kumar, a filmmaker, for his part, claimed that the film is about Akhilesh Paul, who was captain of India Slum Soccer Team. He contended that he had already purchased the right to make a movie on the life of Paul.

A trial court in Telangana had in September 2020 restrained the Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd from releasing the movie till the conclusion of the case. The HC had subsequently upheld the trial court's order.