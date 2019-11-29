SC grants relief to Salman Khan for movie 'Loveyatri'

The Supreme Court on Friday provided relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan by declaring that no coercive action like FIR and criminal prosecution can be initiated against him anywhere in the country for movie “Loveyatri – a journey of love” produced by his company.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari disposed of a writ petition filed by Salman Khan in term of its 2018 interim order passed on September 27, 2018.

The court had then directed no criminal complaint and FIR can be lodged against Salman's movie

“Loveyatri – a journey of love” as the film was duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The film produced by Salman Khan has stirred a controversy after release of its trailer carrying title of 'Loveratri'. Several cases, including in Bihar and Gujarat, were filed against him and others on the ground the title distorted the Hindu festival 'Navratri' by sounding like it. This has supposedly led him to change the name of movie to 'Loveyatri'.

The movie, starring Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, was released on October 5, 2018.