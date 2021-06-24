Scarlett Johansson to produce 'Town of Terror'

Scarlett Johansson to produce 'Town of Terror'

The film will be directed by Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Colley

  Jun 24 2021
  updated: Jun 24 2021
Actor Scarlett Johansson. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to produce a new Tower of Terror movie for Disney Studios.

According to Deadline, the deal is in the early stages of development.

Inspired by the classic Disney theme park attraction, the film is being scripted by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley.

Plot details are under wraps and it is unclear at this point whether Johansson will also star in the movie. She will produce the project through her company These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia.

This development from Disney comes as the studio gears up for another ride-based film, "Jungle Cruise", starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the fantasy adventure film is slated to be released on July 30.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened in 1994 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. The ride also has its versions at the Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France's Walt Disney Studios Park and Tokyo DisneySea.

Previously, a American made-for-television supernatural horror film on Tower of Terror was released in 1997. Featuring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, the telefilm was written and directed by D J MacHale.

 

