Second song from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' leaks online hours before official release, upsets Mahesh Babu fans

An unusual development took place on Sunday when the second single from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, titled 'Penny Song', appeared on a music streaming app, a few hours before its release.

This upset Mahesh Babu fans as the first single, titled Kalaavathi, was also leaked in the same way.

It is also reported that the makers requested the music streaming app to take down the song. The producers took to Twitter to explain the situation.

"It's a normal practice to share the music track with audio streaming apps and ask them to publish at a specified time.. But due to a particular streaming app, the song was put out before and has now been taken down! Full Music Video of #PennySong at 4.05 PM!", a tweet from Mythri Movie Makers reads.

It's a normal practice to share the music track with audio streaming apps and ask them to publish at a specified time.. But due to a particular streaming app the song was put out before and has now been taken down! Full Music Video of #PennySong at 4.05 PM! #SarkaruVaariPaata — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 20, 2022

The film has been directed by Parasuram and features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady opposite 'Prince'.