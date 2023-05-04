'Section 84' taking a lot out of me: Amitabh Bachchan

'Section 84' taking a lot out of me: Amitabh Bachchan

The 80-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share a work update with fans and followers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 04 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 15:23 ist
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is shooting for Section 84, on Thursday said shooting for the courtroom drama thriller is "taking a lot out" of him.

The 80-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share a work update with fans and followers.

"I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." Bachchan wrote.

Also Read | Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

The screen icon had halted all professional commitments after sustaining an injury while shooting an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of Nag Ashwin's "Project K" in early March. He resumed work later that month, according to his blog.

Section 84 is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Train fame. Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur also round out the cast of the film.

The upcoming movie marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries Yudh and Te3n.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

