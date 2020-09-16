Security outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow beefed up

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Sep 16 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 23:01 ist
Credit: Reuters

The Maharashtra government has beefed up security arrangements of the Bachchan family in Mumbai in the wake of Jaya Bachchan’s speech vis-à-vis Bollywood in Rajya Sabha.

Security has been beefed up at Jalsa bungalow in Juhu where superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently staying.

After her speech in Parliament, Jaya, a Samajwadi Party MP, and the Bachchan family were trolled on social media platforms.

“We have beefed up security in the wake of trolling,” state Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, said. 

Amitabh Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Mumbai
security

