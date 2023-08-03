Seema Haider is all set to make her Bollywood debut, to play RAW agent in a movie

Pakistani woman Seema Haider has been grabbing headlines after she illegally entered India via Nepal to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, a greater Noida resident, whom she met while playing the PUBG online mobile game.

If reports are to be believed, one might soon see Seema on the silver screen. Jani Firefox production house has approached her for a movie titled A Tailor Murder Story. The movie is based on the Kanhaiya murder case of Udaipur. Seema will essay the role of a RAW agent in the movie.

The makers approached Seema and held a talk before locking her for the project. They also held an audition before finalising her for the role. Producer Amit Jani visited Seema and Sachin in Greater Noida and welcomed her to the project on August 2.

Speaking exclusively to DH, Amit Jani said, "We approached Seema after knowing that she is looking for work and held a long talk before proceeding to go with her. I visited her residence last evening and formally inducted her into the project. We will start filming Seema's portions in the month of September which will be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. I can't reveal much for now but her role is very intensive and dark."

For the unversed, Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, fell in love with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian man living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while playing PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic. Eventually, Seema left Pakistan and crossed the border into India illegally to be with Sachin.