Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider is all set to make her Bollywood debut, to play RAW agent in a movie

The movie titled ‘A Tailor Murder Story' is based on Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2023, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 10:48 ist
Sachin Meena and Seema Haider interacting with the media in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani woman Seema Haider has been grabbing headlines after she illegally entered India via Nepal to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, a greater Noida resident, whom she met while playing the PUBG online mobile game.

If reports are to be believed, one might soon see Seema on the silver screen. Jani Firefox production house has approached her for a movie titled A Tailor Murder Story. The movie is based on the Kanhaiya murder case of Udaipur.  Seema will essay the role of a RAW agent in the movie.

The makers approached Seema and held a talk before locking her for the project. They also held an audition before finalising her for the role. Producer Amit Jani visited Seema and Sachin in Greater Noida and welcomed her to the project on August 2.

Read | Can't say right now if Seema Haider is a Pakistani spy

Speaking exclusively to DH, Amit Jani said, "We approached Seema after knowing that she is looking for work and held a long talk before proceeding to go with her. I visited her residence last evening and formally inducted her into the project. We will start filming Seema's portions in the month of September which will be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. I can't reveal much for now but her role is very intensive and dark."

For the unversed, Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, fell in love with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian man living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while playing PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic. Eventually, Seema left Pakistan and crossed the border into India illegally to be with Sachin.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bollywood news
Entertainment News
Entertainment
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

 