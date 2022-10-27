Selena Gomez tests Covid-19 positive

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting Covid but am resting and feeling OK," Gomez wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her napping on a couch with her two dogs close by.

"A friendly reminder Covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all," she added.

Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of her documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me", scheduled to be released via Apple TV+ on November 4.

