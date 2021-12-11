Setbacks affect me for a day or two then I move on: Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy, a popular name in the TV industry and Bollywood, says that she doesn't let failures break her as she believes in planning for the future. The star, who began her acting career with a key role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, rose to fame with her work in Naagin. Her popularity in tellyworld helped her bag a role in Akshay Kumar's Gold, which marked her Bollywood debut. Mouni tried consolidating her standing in the industry with Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China but these films failed to live up to expectations.

She hopes to put these setbacks behind her 'special appearance' in the movie Velle, which hit the screens on November 10. She is paired opposite Abhay Deol in the comedy drama that caters to a ''Gen Y' audience. She says she enjoyed working with the Dev D actor as he keeps getting better with each day.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Velle?

I liked the script. It wasn't something that demanded a lot of time but the character was interesting. Plus, it also gave me the opportunity to work with Abhay for the first time in my career.

How was the experience of working with Abhay?

It was very good, He is a great human being and a fine actor. We shot for a few days but we had great fun. He is brilliant in his craft and just keeps getting better with each passing day. I got to learn from him.

You have a special appearance in Velle. Did this make the process of preparing for the role easier?

It was a lot lighter than usual but I won't say that it was easier. The character Rohini is like me as she's an actress.

Velle clashed with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Release dates are always decided by makers Our job is to act.

What was the most memorable moment from the shoot?

It was fun experience. I only had a scene or two in a day. The rest of the time was like a party.

Do you find any difference between TV and cinema?

Cinema has a bound script but TV doesn't. The productions in that medium keep going on and on. Also, one usually watches a film in theatres whereas a TV show is enjoyed in the comforts of one's house.

How do you handle failure and professional challenges?

Challenges are good as you have to fight them and move on. Setbacks affect me for two days and then I move one as there is always another day and a new project.

Any plans to direct a film?

Not at all. I am happy being an actor for now.

