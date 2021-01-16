Sevenraj plays villain in his debut production



Poster of his production

'Chaddi Dost Kaddi Alladusbutta’.



Bengaluru-based realtor Sevenraj’s obsession for red and white is well known, but not many know about his deep interest in donning the greasepaint. His latest production, ‘Chaddi Dost Kaddi Alladusbutta’, directed by Oscar Krishna, is ready for release.

The 58-year-old Sevenraj plays a villain in the film. Why villain? “It’s easier to play a villain for two reasons. One, it has a wider scope for expression and helps bring out your real talent. Secondly, the call sheets are shorter. You finish your part quickly,” Sevenraj tells Showtime.

The film has cast young talent with some of them making their debut.

The film talks about contemporary issues. “I play an MLA, a bad one at that. I also appear in an item song. I am a trained dancer and this film gave me a chance to shake a leg,” he adds. He wears only red and white in the film.

He acted in eight films before he decided to call it quits.

“I was shooting for a film when one of my co-stars insulted me and asked me to leave the set. I didn’t know why but I felt terribly insulted. I took it as a challenge to return to producing my own film and acting in it too. And here I am,” he adds.

Sevenraj’s love for acting goes back to his childhood. His father, a sculptor, hails from Trivandrum in Kerala. “My father wanted to be an actor and has acted in a Malayalam film. But he couldn’t continue for reasons best known to him. He wanted me to take to arts in a big way, so he put me in an arts college in Chennai to complete my diploma in painting. I picked up my love for the arts from there,” says Sevenraj.

He is the seventh child and was named Seven by his father because his parents never believed in any caste, creed, or religion.

“Seven is a neutral name that does not belong to any religion and has an identity of its own. My vehicles have the number seven in them, my house number is seven and my phone numbers also end with seven. I am also fluent in seven languages,” he says.

About his obsession with red and white, Sevenraj says, “I was born and brought up in a spiritual family from Vadagara in Kerala. My parents are followers of the Siddha Ashram. They advocate wearing only white and don’t follow any caste and religion. As a follower of the Ashram, I wore only white till I was 25 years old. I later took up a job as an insurance agent and slowly introduced a red tie.”

His wife Pushpa Sevenraj hails from Hassan and is a dancer. Their children Bharath and Manisha are students.