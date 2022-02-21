'Shaakuntalam' first look poster: Samantha's enchanting new avatar is a treat for fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look from her upcoming mythological movie Shaakuntalam is out now. Dressed in white, fairy-like attire, the star looks stunning in the poster.

Unveiling the same, Samantha wrote, "Presenting.. Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. 'Shakuntala' from #Shaakuntalam." What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will play King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha plays Prince Bharata.

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. This will be her first pan-India movie.

The filming of Shaakuntalam was completed a long time ago, and now the post-production work is underway.

Neelima Guna is the producer, Mani Sharma is the composer, and 'Dil' Raju is the presenter.