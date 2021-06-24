Shabana Azmi cheated by alcohol delivery platform

Shabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her

In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn't receive it

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 24 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:31 ist
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Credit: DH File Photo

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her.

In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn't receive it.

"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

The actor, however, didn't mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter.

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

On the work front, Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story "Sheer Qorma". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shabana Azmi
Online delivery
Alcohol
scam

What's Brewing

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

 