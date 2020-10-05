Shabana's 'Kaali Khuhi' to release on Netflix soon

Shabana Azmi-starrer 'Kaali Khuhi' to release on Netflix on October 30

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 05 2020, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 19:08 ist
Actress Shabana Azmi plays a key role in 'Kaali Khuhi'. Credit: File Photo

The horror film Kaali Khuhi, featuring Shabana Azmi and Sanjeeda Shaikh, is slated to be released on Netflix on October 30, the streamer announced on Monday.

According to a press release shared by Netflix, Kaali Khuhi follows Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family's village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb.

Samundra has also penned the screenplay along with David Walter Lech. Rupinder Inderjit has been credited as dialogue writer.

Kaali Khuhi also features Satyadeep Mishra, Riva Arora and Leela Samson in pivotal roles

