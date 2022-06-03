Shah Rukh and Atlee's 'Jawan' to arrive on June 2, 2023

Shah Rukh and Atlee team up for 'Jawan', film to arrive on June 2 next year

'Jawan', a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 03 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 19:28 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday released the teaser of action-entertainer Jawan, his long anticipated collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

The film marks SRK's maiden project with Atlee, known for directing blockbuster movies Raja Rani, Their, Mersal and Bigil.

"Jawan", a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Khan took to Twitter to share the title and the release date of the movie with a one minute 30 second teaser video that features the superstar wounded and wrapped in bandages.

“An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt,” he tweeted. 

The 56-year-old actor, whose last theatrical release was 2018 film “Zero”, said Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies.

“Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” Khan said in a statement.

Atlee said with the film he wants to give viewers an exceptional experience.

“I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before,” he said.

Jawan is produced by Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will release across five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

Khan, whose last release was 2018 film Zero, has a busy slate ahead with Yash Raj Films' “athaan, scheduled to be released on January 25, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki, set to hit the theatres in December next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Jawan
Red Chillies Entertainment
Gauri Khan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

 