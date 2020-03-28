Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt to team up again?

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has reportedly finalised his next film. According to Filmfare, ‘Baadshah’ is set to team up with Alia Bhatt for a movie to be helmed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang fame. The two had previously teamed up for Dear Zindagi and impressed a section of the audience with their crackling chemistry. It remains to be seen if they are able to make an impact this time around.

SRK was last seen in the much-hyped Zero, which underperformed at the box office and failed to impress most movie buffs. The film featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies. Post the Zero debacle, ‘King Khan’ opted out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Some time ago, it was reported that he had agreed to play a pivotal role in Vijay’s Bigil but this did not happen, He is yet to formally announce his next movie.

SRK has, however, managed to remain in the limelight for other reasons. He recently urged the aam janta to follow a “back to the basics” approach to stay safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coming to Alia, she was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed magnum opus Kalank that did not live up to expectations. The film had a stellar cast that included Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

The Raazi actress has Brahmastra and the pan-Indi biggie RRR in her kitty. The Ayan Mukerji-helmed film has piqued the curiosity as it marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

On the other hand, RRR is a period-drama and features Alia as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. The SS Rajamouli-directed flick has an impressive cast that includes ‘Young Tiger’ Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Alia will also be seen in Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.