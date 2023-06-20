SRK congratulates Karan Johar on 35 yrs as director

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Karan Johar on 25 yrs as director with 'Rocky Aur Rani...' teaser release

Shah Rukh starred in Karan's directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, and the duo went on to work together on more films.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 20 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 20:31 ist
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Credit: Reuters File PHOTO

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he is proud of longtime friend and collaborator Karan Johar, who is celebrating his silver jubilee as a filmmaker this year with the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Unveiling the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani... on Twitter, Shah Rukh said Karan's father and late filmmaker Yash Johar would be "feeling extremely happy" about his son's achievements.

"Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from 4 heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud," the superstar wrote in a brief note that he posted alongside the teaser link.

Shah Rukh starred in Karan's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, and the duo went on to work together on films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and My Name Is Khan (2010).

"Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPrem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew..." the actor added.

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani... marks Karan's return to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Shah Rukh in a cameo.

The 1.16 minute teaser of the family drama, which promises a "wholesome big-screen entertainer", is set to the tune of its song "Tum Kya Mile", said the makers.  

Produced by Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on July 28.

