Shah Rukh Khan fans hit back at detractors as they troll ‘Baadshah’ for not helping those affected by COVID-19 outbreak

  • Mar 29 2020, 18:20 ist
Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The ‘King of Romance’ has, however, often been trolled by detractors for a variety of reasons.

A section of the audience recently attacked the star for allegedly not offering financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the government to implement a nationwide lockdown. Some even made fun of his lacklustre form and this ruffled a few feathers.

Not surprisingly, SRK fans soon took note of this and urged tweeple to stop spreading negativity against the ‘King’ of Bollywood. They listed the actor’s acts of generosity to highlight that he is a man of the masses.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has forced several production houses to push back the release dates of major movies. F9, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Bond 25/ No Time to Die are just a few flicks that will not be arriving in theatres as planned. The situation has also created issues for ‘daily wagers’ and made their survival difficult. Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM-CARES’ fund to help the needy amid the coronavirus crisis. The likes of Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and Prabhas of Baahubali fame too have done their bit to help the aam janta.

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in the much hyped Zero that failed to deliver the goods. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the leading ladies. Some time ago, it was reported that the Dilwale hero would be playing a key/ strong role in the Tamil biggie Bigil but this did not happen. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Alia Bhatt for director Siddharth Anand’s next movie.

