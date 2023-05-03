Shah Rukh Khan pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral on social media

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday made headlines after a video of the Bollywood superstar surfaced online in which he was seen pushing away the hand of an intruding fan when he tried to click a selfie with the actor as he was walking out of the airport here.

Khan, 57, was leaving from the airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani and bodyguards when he was mobbed by fans and onlookers.

According to videos circulating on social media platforms, Shah Rukh is seen blowing kisses to the crowd as he exited the airport.

A man, dressed in a black-and-white outfit, quickly took out his phone and started clicking a selfie with the actor, which the latter avoided by blocking the person's hand.

Shah Rukh's security team also stopped the person from further coming close to the actor.

The "Pathaan" star, dressed in all black with a pair of sunglasses on, is then seen walking towards his car as he waded through the crowd of paparazzi and bystanders.

The incident drew a mixed response from social media users, with some calling out Shah Rukh for being rude and others criticising the fan for not respecting the actor's personal space.

"Imagine someone has just arrived after a long flight and you're flashing lights in their face without any permission. Shah Rukh Khan is only a human after all. For f***'s sake, give him some privacy for once," a fan wrote on the microblogging site.

"#ShahrukhKhan success has gone over his head in the last 10 years he was humble after one hit he is going mad Pushed an airport official while he was trying to take selfie his bodyguard nearly pushed him to the ground There should be strict action against this arrogant star," said another on Twitter.

It is not clear where Shah Rukh was returning from. He was shooting in Srinagar last week for the upcoming film "Dunki". According to the pictures shared by his official fan club on Twitter, it appears the actor flew in from Doha.