Shah Rukh Khan to act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie: Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan may soon collaborate with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie revolving around a real-life incident, according to a report carried by Bollywood Hungama. The said project is likely to deal with the journey of an Indian man, who falls in love with an Norwegian woman, and have the commercial elements associated with a romantic drama.



SRK and SLB had previously collaborated for Devdas, which has attained cult status over the years. The buzz is that the ace storyteller wanted to cast him in Bajirao Mastani and the much-hyped Padmaavat but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things play out differently this time around.

Bhansali, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the hard-hitting drama Gangubai Kathiadwadi. The film has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it marks his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.

The biggie features the Raazi actor in the role of a brothel madam and is expected to be a gamechanger for her. The cast includes Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn. It is slated to hit the screens on July 30 alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SRK, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero that failed to live up to expectations . The film was directed by Anand L Rai and featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the leading ladies. 'King Khan' will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films-backed Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. It features Deepika Padukone as the female lead with John Abraham essaying the role of the antagonist.

The biggie will hit the screens next year. There have also been talks of the Diwale hero teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee and Sanju helmer Rajkimar Hirani after wrapping up Pathan. The general perception is that these films will be announced only after the coronavirus situation improves.