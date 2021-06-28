SRK to play two distinct roles in his upcoming movie?

Shah Rukh Khan to play a thief and an intelligence officer in his movie with director Atlee?

The film is likely to go on the floors in December

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 14:55 ist
Actor Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for a commercial entertainer, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. According to a report carried by Midday, the film will feature SRK in two distinct roles -- a thief and an intelligence officer -- and highlight what happens when the characters cross paths.
 

Atlee's films usually feature actors in double roles. Bigil, for example, was the story of a father and his son, played by Kollywood star Vijay. There is a strong possibility of these reports being true.

The Theri helmer's film with 'King Khan' has garnered a fair deal of attention as it may feature Nayanthara, who previously headlined films such as Aramm and Kolamavu Kokila, as the leading lady and mark her Bollywood debut. 'Thalaivi' shares a good rapport with the mass director and previously collaborated with him for Raja Rani and Bigil.  The perception is that her association with the biggie may be a step in the right direction.

SRK, meanwhile, is working on Pathan, the latest entry into Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe'. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously wielded the microphone for the actioners Bang Bang and War, and features 'Raj' in the role of a secret agent. It has an impressive cast that includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan. Pathan is likely to hit the screens sometime next year. He is reportedly also set to star in Raju Hirani's film with a social message.
 

There have been talks of him acting in a comedy-thriller to be helmed by Raj and DK, who recently garnered attention with their web series The Family Man 2. It was recently reported that SRK may make a guest appearance in Beast, featuring 'Thalapathy' in a new avatar. It is being directed by Nelson and will be released in theatres next year.

