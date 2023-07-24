SRK unveils Vijay Sethupathi's poster from 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Vijay Sethupathi's poster from 'Jawan'

According to makers, 'Jawan' is “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 15:45 ist
Vijay Sethupathi's look in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. Credit: Twitter / @iamsrk

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed the first look poster of co-actor Vijay Sethupathi from their upcoming feature Jawan.

The poster, shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter, described Sethupathi's character as the "dealer of death".

"There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sethupathi, the star of Tamil movies such as 96, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe, plays the main antagonist in Jawan.

Also Read | SRK is a man set to 'rectify wrongs in society' in 'Jawan' 'prevue'

"Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi," Red Chillies Entertainment posted.

According to the makers, Jawan is “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News
Vijay Sethupathi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 