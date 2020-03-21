SRK urges Indians to be ‘united’ amid COVID-

Shah Rukh Khan urges Indians to be ‘united’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2020, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 18:46 ist
Shah Rukh Khan wants India to unite to fight COVID-19 (Credit: Twitter/@iamsrk)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday (March 20), urged Indians to unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a “lockdown” in the country. He thanked medical personnel for doing their best to solve the problem and requested everyone to cooperate with them. ‘King Khan’ also listed out some basic precautions that can be followed to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

The novel coronavirus situation has brought Bollywood to a standstill with several production houses delaying major projects. Haathi Mere SaathiSooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, the Nani starrer VF9 and No Time to Die are just a few films that have been pushed back keeping in mind the “health of the public”.

The shoots of movies such as Jersey, Acharya and Brahmastra have been suspended to avoid large gatherings and ensure the safety of all concerned.

The coronavirus threat also affected the box office performance of films like Baaghi 3 and Thappad. According to trade analysts, several movie buffs avoided going to malls and this took a toll on the collections. Various state governments soon decided to close all malls and theatres and this brought their run to a premature end.

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in the much-hyped Zero that under-performed at the box office. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies. Some time ago, it was rumoured that he would be seen in Vijay’s Bigil but this did not happen. There was also some talk of him teaming up with Atlee for a Hindi movie, which proved to be false. The Dear Zindagi actor is yet to announce his next movie. 

 

 

 
 
 

 

Shah Rukh Khan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
