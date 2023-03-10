SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence from 'Jawan' leaked, fans call it 'Pathaan ka baap'

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 10 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 18:57 ist
Shah Rukh Khan's look in 'Jawan'. Credit: Screengrab from Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film 'Jawan' has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.

The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the 'Pathaan' star sporting short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion.

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.

Also Read | Two men manage to enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held

Fans can't keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip. One wrote: "Current situation in twitter... after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come."

Another commented: #Pathaan to sirf trailer tha#Jawan full monster hai

#Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm =Goosebumps

Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye."

"One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real," said another.

"#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece This IS CALL PURE MASS Movie," wrote another.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan', an action thriller, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News
Jawan
pathaan
Leaked Video
SRK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 