Shah Rukh Khan's movie with Atlee titled 'Lion'?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for a Hindi movie, which has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. According to the latest reports, the biggie has been titled Lion. The team might, however, change the title if they are able to find something better and 'massier in the coming months

The flick is touted to be a masala entertainer along the lines of the filmmaker's Kollywood blockbusters Mersal and Bigil. It reportedly stars SRK in two distinct roles -- an intelligence officer and his lookalike. The buzz is that it may boast of pretty much everything -- right from action scenes to romance -- that one expects from a commercial entertainer. Nayanthara, the star of well-received films such as Aramm and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, plays the leading lady in what will be the first Bollywood movie of her career.

Priyamani, who garnered attention with her work in the web series The Family Man, and Sunil Grover too are likely to be part of the movie. Vijay, who starred in Atlee's last directorial venture Bigil, is likely to make a 'special appearance' in the flick. He previously appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore, directed by his good friend filmmaker Prabhudeva.

SRK, meanwhile, is working on the spy-thriller Pathan, which will be his first release after the box office dud Zero. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and revolves around the adventures of a secret agent. It has an impressive cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, John Abraham. The Jism star essays the antagonist in what is touted to be the biggest movie of his career.

'King Khan' also has a film with Raju Hirani in his kitty. It may deal with the sensitive issue of immigration in a commercial manner. The general feeling is that these projects may help him regain his mojo.