Shahid Kapoor is 'nervous' for his maiden OTT venture

Shahid Kapoor is 'nervous' for his maiden OTT venture

Kapoor said his success in the movies doesn't guarantee acceptance on OTT

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 14:44 ist
The 40-year-old actor was interacting with his fans to celebrate two years of Kabir Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

Ahead of his digital debut, actor Shahid Kapoor says he is "nervous" about venturing into a new medium.

Kapoor, the star of movies such as Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Kabir Singh, is headlining an untitled series, created and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame for streamer Amazon Prime Video.

During an Instagram Live session on Monday evening, Kapoor said his success in the movies doesn't guarantee acceptance on OTT platforms. 

Read more: Happy birthday Vijay: 4 things to know about Thalapathy's latest movie 'Beast'

"I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform," Kapoor said.

The 40-year-old actor was interacting with his fans to celebrate two years of his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

The long form formats are more difficult to pull off because actors have to ensure that the audiences continue to remain interested in their characters, Kapoor said.

"You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform," he added.

The actor said he always wanted to feature in a long-form content as it offers scope to flesh out a nuanced portrayal of a character.

"Most of the time when I've finished my movies, whether it was Haider or Kabir Singh, I always used to hope I've been able to bring out every aspect of this character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of him with the audience. 

"It'll be interesting to see how they respond to that, whether they like me in that space, whether I'll be able to do something different as opposed to what I do in a movie."

Kapoor, however, was tight-lipped about the much-awaited series. 

The actor said he was "not allowed to say much" but teased that the project would be a departure from his previous works.

"I have loved Raj and DK's work for a while. I really enjoyed seeing The Family Man and I totally loved season two. The web series is very different from anything that I've ever done. It's going to be exciting. It's a quirky crime drama," he added

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shahid Kapoor
OTT platform
Amazon Prime Video
The Family Man
DH Entertainment
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

 