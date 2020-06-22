Shahid Kapoor thanks fans for making 'Kabir Singh' a hit as film completes one year

Shahid Kapoor is arguably one of the most popular and successful young stars in the Hindi film industry. The versatile performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body on work and solid screen presence. 'Shasha' recently penned a note thanking fans for making his last release Kabir Singh, which released a year ago, a smash hit, The star said that the film explored an emotional arc that was 'raw' and 'bare'. The hero added that he was grateful to the janta for understanding their interpretation of the angst of a 'broken heart'.

Shahid also thanked the cast and crew of Kabir Singh for making it a reality.

“To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me... it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special,” he stated.

Kabir Singh, a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, revolved around what happens when a haughty young man gets separated from the love of his life under shocking circumstances. The film starred Kiara Advani as the 'submissive' Preeti and propelled her to stardom. The comedy-drama ruffled a few feathers with its 'sexist' content. Director Sandeep Vanga too ran into trouble when he implied one has the right to hit his or her partner. While a section of the film industry lashed out at him for 'not understanding' the concept of consent, others defended him saying that he was talking from his personal experience.

Coming back to Shahid, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Jersey, a remake of a Tollywood movie of the same name. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri, revolves around a cricketer's bond with his son. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the novel coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal.