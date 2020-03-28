Shahid Kapoor to star in an actioner after wrapping up ‘Jersey’

Shahid Kapoor is arguably one of the biggest names in Bollywood and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. Last year, he added a new dimension to his career when he delivered a well-received performance in the smash hit Kabir Singh. During a recent ‘ask me anything’ session with fans on social media, Shasha revealed that he will be beginning work on actioner after wrapping Jersey and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie goers. The Haider actor has previously impressed the aam junta with his macho antics in R Rajkumar and Kaminey and this suggests that Shasha fans might be in for a treat.

During the session, Shahid also spoke about his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara ‘Preeti’ Advani and said he would love to collaborate with her once again ‘whenever she has dates’. Talking about his Haider experience, he said that it helped him realise that it is quite difficult to grow back hair after losing it.

On the professional side of things, Shahid was last seen in the above-mentioned Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. The romantic-drama, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, ruffled a few feathers with its ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynist’ content and indirectly worked its favour.

Shahid will next be seen Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original version featured Nani and Sandalwood actress Shraddha Srinath in the lead and did decent business despite facing stiff competition from Kanchana 3. The attempted remake was supposed to feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady but this did not happen as the ‘Kodava Beauty’ felt she would not be able to do justice to the movie. Following this, Mrunal Thakur was signed in to romance the JaB We Met actor. One is likely to get clarity on the release date of the film once the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.