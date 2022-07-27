Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax fraud trial

Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5 million in taxes

AP
AP, Madrid,
  • Jul 27 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 21:05 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of €14.5 million ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.

Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5 million in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered. No date for the trial has been set.

See | A look back at Shakira and Gerard Pique's romance over the years

Shakira's public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

The residence of the artist is at the core of the case.

Prosecutors allege she lived mostly in Spain despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique.

The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

