‘Shakuntala Devi’ trailer: A treat for Vidya Balan fans

There’s no denying the fact Vidya Balan is one of the most underrated and respected names in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence and unconventional selection of roles. ‘Silk’ is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Shakuntala Devi, which revolves around the life of the legendary mathematician.

The trailer of the film has been released and it appears to be a treat for Vidya fans. The video features her in a graceful manner and hits the right notes with its effective presentation. The movie touches upon the Human Computer’s love for mathematics and its impact on her personal life. Many feel that it will highlight the lighter as well as the intense moments of Shakuntala Devi’s life. The movie is touted to be an ode to women power and the greatness of the Indian mind.

While speaking about playing Shakuntala Devi in the film, Vidya recently said that it was an ‘intimidating’ and ‘exhilarating’ experience.

“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster,” she said.

Vidya received rave reviews for her stellar performance in the NTR Kathanayakudu, which marked her Tollywood debut. She reprised her role in NTR Mahanayakudu, which focussed on Annagaru’s political career. Fans feel Shakuntala Devi has the potential to be another important release for the actress.

Shakuntala Devi has a strong supporting cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh of Kai Po Che fame. The film is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.