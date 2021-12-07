Shang-Chi sequel in the works, Destin Daniel Cretton to return as director

Disney and Marvel Studios are developing a sequel to their much-loved superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, with co-writer and helmer Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct.

According to Variety, Cretton is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus.

The filmmaker has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, under which he will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney Plus and Onyx Collective across all platforms.

Cretton will be producing the projects through a new company he is launching with partner Asher Goldstein, named Family Owned.

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, which starred Simu Liu as the titular hero who battled ancient creatures and his own paternal issues, has earned more than $430 million at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the most successful films of the pandemic era.

The film, also featuring Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be led by an Asian actor and mostly Asian cast.

