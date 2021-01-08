Shani Mahadevappa: one of last links of Rajkumar era

Shani Mahadevappa, who passed away in Bengaluru on January 3, had acted in 400 films. ‘Shani’ was prefixed to his name after he played the angry God in ‘Shaneeshwara Mahatme’ early in his career. Kannada audiences recognised him instantly.

Born at Belakavadi in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, Mahadevappa developed a passion for Kannada theatre in his childhood. His father Kenchappa acted in plays staged in the village. In those days, professional theatre companies toured the state, staging historical, mythological and social plays. Cinema was still nascent.

Mahadevappa was attracted to the colourful world of theatre at a young age. He joined small drama companies and landed himself an actor’s job at the famed Gubbi Company in the 1950s. He acted in several plays, including Raja Vikrama, Sathya Vijaya, Chandrahasa, Badavana Balu, Atte Sose and Bidugade. He donned the lead in these plays.

His performance in Kannada plays led him to films. He made his debut in 'Dharmasthala Mahatme' (1962), directed and produced by Mahatma Pictures of Shankar Singh, playing Brahma. Soon, he was introduced to thespian Rajkumar. Like him, Mahadevappa decided to act only in Kannada films.

Mahadevappa’s association with Rajkumar was long and fruitful. He acted with him in 70 films, including Mooroovare Vajragalu, Srinivasa Kalyana, Bhaktha Kumbara, Mayura, Shankar Guru, Premada Kanike, Thrimurthy and Kaviratna Kalidasa.

His role as Keshava Bhatta in Mayura and Dindima Kavi in Kavirathna Kalidasa, though minor, are memorable. His dialogue delivery in Kavirathna Kalidasa, interspersed with Sanskrit words, was clear and noteworthy (‘Kamale Kamalothpattihi’).

He played the hero’s friend, father, villain and also comedian, appearing with almost all big heroes such as Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Shankar Nag and Ravichandran. He was a contemporary of Sorat Ashwath, Dhikki Madhav Rao, Vajramuni, Dheerendra Gopal, Sundar Krishna Urs, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, all of whom became well known. 'Murane Class Manja BCom Bhagya' (2008) was his last film.

Mahadevappa was one of the most easily recognised faces of Kannada cinema and had received the Varadaraju Award (2009) and Rajkumar Souharda Award. With his death, the Kannada film industry has lost one of the last links with the Rajkumar era.