Sharad Kelkar on working with Sivakarthikeyan: We bond over cricket

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar will be making his Kollywood debut with Sivakarthikeyan's next, being referred to as SK 14, and this has given his fans a reason to rejoice. While speaking to Times of India, he recently said that he is enjoying working with the young hero and bonds with him over cricket. He also revealed that he is having a good time working in the Tamil industry as everyone treats him quite well.

"People are extremely sweet and disciplined. I am also enjoying the emotion of Tamil Nadu. It has been a great experience," he added.

Kelkar, who has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for nearly 16 years, became a household name when he dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of the Baahubali series. Some of his most notable films as an actor are Mohenjo Daro, Bhoomi and Tanhaji. He will be hoping to make an impact in Kollywood with SK 14. The film, being directed by Ravi Kumar, features Sivakarthikeyan in a new avatar and this has grabbed plenty of attention. It stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Box Office King'.

AR Rahman is the music director for SK 14 and many feel his tunes will add a new dimension to the movie. Interestingly, the film was virtually shelved some time ago, leaving cinephiles heartbroken. Luckily, the makers revived it a few days ago, which grabbed plenty of attention. SK 14's official title will be revealed by the Mersal composer later today (February 3)

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has been a bit out of form of late. Most of his recent releases, barring Namma Veettu Pillai, have not fared too well at the box office. In fact, his latest release Hero sank without a trace, denting his standing in the industry. This makes SK 14 a crucial release for the Maan Karate star.

Coming back to Kelkar, he has several big films in his kitty including Laxxmi Bomb, Bhuj, and Takht.