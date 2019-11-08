Shashi Tharoor: MP by day, stand-up comedian by night 

Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor is all set to make his big break in the world of stand-up comedy with Amazon Prime Original 'One Mic Stand'. The English-vocabulary connoisseur and champion of humorous take-downs of his political opponents will be joining a star-studded cast including music composer Vishal Dadlani, actresses Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu, and YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, each mentored by a veteran comedian.

The celebs will be mentored by comics Sapan Varma, Ashish Shakya, Kunal Kamra Rohan Joshi and Angad Singh Ranyal.

In One Mic Stand, a comedian trains a celebrity for a week and then the two mentors perform their set in front of a live audience.

The 5-episode show hosted by comedian Sapan Verma will air on Amazon Prime video on November 15. What makes One Mic Stand special is the ensemble of non-comedian celebrities, especially Tharoor who is a politician, trying their hand at comedy. It will be interesting to watch how he uses his oratory skills and wit in the world of comedy. This is Tharoor's second appearance on a streaming show since Hassan Minja's 'Patriot Act' where his 'millennial vocabulary' was put to test.

In a conversation with the media, Verma said, "The concept of One Mic Stand came to me many years ago and I'm glad that Amazon Prime Video team was so supportive in making it happen. I think the idea of seeing your favourite people in a new vulnerable position is always endearing. Basically, I've got famous celebrities so that the show gets the views and top comedians to ensure the show is funny so that I can just sit back and not do much."