Shatrughan Sinha says Shashi Kapoor left a huge legacy

Shatrughan Sinha remembers Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary: He has left behind a huge legacy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 18 2020, 19:06pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 19:14pm ist
Shashi Kapoor was on March 18, 1938. (Credit:File photo)

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered the legendary Shashi Kapoor on his birthday on Wednesday, highlighting that he found success in Bollywood as well as international cinema. ‘Shotgun’ pointed out that the Deewar star was a gentleman who added a new dimension to the rich legacy of the Kapoor family.

 

Shashi was born on March 18, 1938, to actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife Ramsarni Kapoor. After appearing in a few films as a child artiste, he made his big-screen debut with the 1961 release Dharmaputra that revolved around the Partition of India. 

The actor subsequently won the love of movie buffs with his suave screen presence and unique dialogue delivery. Some of his most popular Hindi films include DeewarJunoonSatyam Shivam SundaramKabhi Kabhie and the Shyam Benegal-directed Kalyug. He also acted in English movies like Heat and DustSiddhartha and Shakespeare Wallah.

Shashi played Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother in several films despite being older than ‘Big B’. Deewar remains their most notable collaboration as it featured the now iconic “mere paas maa hai” dialogue, which clicked with the masses.

Shashi directed the Bachchan starrer Ajooba, considered to be one of the most ambitious movies of its time, and added another feather to his cap.

He eventually called time on his three-decade-long career with his final movie Side Streets hitting screens in the United Kingdom in 1999. The Padma Bhushan winner passed away in 2013, leaving fans heartbroken. Many feel that 'Kapoor saheb' is irreplaceable.

Coming back to Shotgun, he is busy with political commitments and hasn't signed anything in a while. He was supposed to play a special role in the 2016 release Akira but was eventually replaced by Atul Kulkarni of Hey Ram fame. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
shashi kapoor
Shatrughan Sinha
DH Entertainment
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 