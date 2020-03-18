Shatrughan Sinha remembers Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary: He has left behind a huge legacy

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered the legendary Shashi Kapoor on his birthday on Wednesday, highlighting that he found success in Bollywood as well as international cinema. ‘Shotgun’ pointed out that the Deewar star was a gentleman who added a new dimension to the rich legacy of the Kapoor family.

Prayers & birthday remembrances for one of the most handsome actors, producer, director, late & great, legendary #ShashiKapoor on his birth anniversary. He has received tremendous accolades both in Hindi & international films. First actor to have worked intensely in British & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2020

actor#PrithvirajKapoor & brother of the ace showman’The’#RajKapoor, & dashing, energetic #ShammiKapoor. He has left behind a huge legacy of his fabulous movies & some memorable songs. He worked with almost all the top leading actresses & actors delivering good performances & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2020

Shashi was born on March 18, 1938, to actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife Ramsarni Kapoor. After appearing in a few films as a child artiste, he made his big-screen debut with the 1961 release Dharmaputra that revolved around the Partition of India.

The actor subsequently won the love of movie buffs with his suave screen presence and unique dialogue delivery. Some of his most popular Hindi films include Deewar, Junoon, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhi Kabhie and the Shyam Benegal-directed Kalyug. He also acted in English movies like Heat and Dust, Siddhartha and Shakespea re Wallah.

Shashi played Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother in several films despite being older than ‘Big B’. Deewar remains their most notable collaboration as it featured the now iconic “mere paas maa hai” dialogue, which clicked with the masses.

Shashi directed the Bachchan starrer Ajooba, considered to be one of the most ambitious movies of its time, and added another feather to his cap.

He eventually called time on his three-decade-long career with his final movie Side Streets hitting screens in the United Kingdom in 1999. The Padma Bhushan winner passed away in 2013, leaving fans heartbroken. Many feel that 'Kapoor saheb' is irreplaceable.

Coming back to Shotgun, he is busy with political commitments and hasn't signed anything in a while. He was supposed to play a special role in the 2016 release Akira but was eventually replaced by Atul Kulkarni of Hey Ram fame.