She has left behind indelible mark on cinema: Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers Shashikala

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid tributes to Shashikala and said she was fortunate to have worked with the veteran star, who has left behind a rich legacy of work in Hindi cinema.

Best known for her supporting roles in 1960s-70s films like Aarti, Gumrah and Chhote Sarkar, Shashikala passed away on Sunday aged 88.

Priyanka had collaborated with Shashikala in the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

In the film, Shashikala played the grandmother of superstar Salman Khan.

Priyanka took to Twitter late Sunday evening and remembered working with the actor on the David Dhawan directorial.

"An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... She leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji," the 38-year-old star wrote.

Born in Solapur, Maharashtra, Shashikala made her first big screen appearance in the 1945 release Zeenat

It was Rajshri Productions' 1962 drama Aarti, which proved to be a stepping stone for Shashikala as she went on to become one of the go-to actors for filmmakers to portray negative parts.

Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades.

She made a mark by appearing in supporting roles in classics like Gumrah (1963), Waqt (1965), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966) and Shammi Kapoor-Sadhana-starrer Chhote Sarkar (1974).

Some of her later works included superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah (1999), Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and musical hit Jhankaar Beats (2003).

In 2000s, Shashikala transitioned to the small screen and featured on popular shows like Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari.

Personalities like legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, producer Naved Jafri, Union minister Jitendra Singh and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar also paid homage to the late star.