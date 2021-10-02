She will always be dear to us: Nagarjuna on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split

Veteran actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to wish Naga Chaitanya and Samantha good luck for the future shortly after they decided to part ways on Saturday (October 2). In an emotional note, he said that their split is 'unfortunate' but refrained from revealing the reason behind the development. He said that whatever happens between a husband and his wife is 'personal' and urged fans to respect the family's privacy. The Don star clarified that he had no ill feelings towards Sam and emphasised that he cherished each moment she spent with the family.

'Nags' and Sam had worked together in Manam and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and shared a strong bond. The Mersal star wished Nagarjuna on his birthday last month.

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Chay first met on the sets of ace filmmaker Gautham Menon's Telugu movie Ye Maaya Chesave, which hit the screens in 2010, and soon became friends. They went on to co-star in Autonagar Surya and Manam, emerging as a bankable pair. The two tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony much to the delight of fans. The two frequently shared personal photos on social media, which made them the choice of the younger generation. Majili, their first film after marriage, did well at the box office.

Rumours of their split started when Samanta dropped 'Akkineni' from her Twitter handle. She, however, refused to entrain them as she wanted to address the speculation on her own terms. She also did not attend a dinner hosted by the Akkineni's for Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

On the work front, Chay is set to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, featuring Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Sam, on the other hand, has Shaakuntalam and the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhaal in her kitty. Nagarjuna, meanwhile, is working on the Telugu movies The Ghost and Bangarraju. He will also be seen in Brahmastra