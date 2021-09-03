Shefali Shah starts shooting for upcoming movie 'Jalsa'

Actor Shefali Shah on Friday started filming for upcoming movie Jalsa, co-starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul.
The film is being directed by Suresh Triveni, who earlier helmed 2017 movie Tumhari Sulu, featuring Balan and Kaul.
Shah took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the script along with another of the clapperboard.
"And it begins... #Jalsa #JalsaBegins" she captioned the photos.
Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, "Jalsa" will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla.
The movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, who earlier collaborated on films such as "Sherni", "Airlift" and "Baby".
Shefali, who was last featured on the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, most recently completed shooting for Doctor G, in which she is co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.
She will also star in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings and the second season of her award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note
Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold
Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist
Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear
Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance
You are not who you think you are
Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies
NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample