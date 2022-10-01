Shefali Shah, the undisputed OTT star

We are in the midst of another exciting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season. The past couple of weeks featured two Bengalureans, with Prakyat Shetty, specifically, winning Rs 25 lakh. The Rs 7.5-crore question was about our very own cricketing legend Gundappa Viswanath. So let me begin the piece with a question, which, by the way, has no lifelines or prize money.

Who is today’s most bankable and popular actor on OTT? Your options: A: Shefali Shah. B: Shefali Shah. C: Shefali Shah. D: Shefali Shah.

Some may find the question superfluous, even preposterous. But true connoisseurs of cinema and admirers of avant-garde theatre may find it ‘timely’, given the actor’s range in performance so far this. Her body of work over three decades in multiple genres and platforms is nothing less than brilliant.

In her own words, 2022 has been “amazing and creatively satisfying so far” for the actor. She has aced four divergent roles.

She won the best actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her portrayal of Rukhsana, a maid and a raging mother of a hit-and-run victim, in the thriller ‘Jalsa’. Shefali was impressive as a courageous sociopath in the war against the pharmaceutical mafia in the medical thriller web series ‘Human’.

In ‘Darlings’, also starring Alia Bhatt, she was realistic as Shamshu, a helpless mother of a victim of domestic violence. Shefali was back as Vartika Chaturvedi, the upright DCP in ‘Delhi Crime: Season 2’. Needless to say, she was the backbone of the crime series.

Her next outing ‘Doctor G’, set to release on October 14, has already raised expectations of another powerhouse performance.

Unfortunately, such a versatile actor was underrated and underutilised during her prime, save for the odd roles, like in ‘Satya’ (1998), which brought her ‘instant critical acclaim.

Perhaps, it’s her unconventional look, passion for perfection, steadfast belief in her convictions and refusal to be a caricature that may have affected her professional career.

For example, she turned down ‘Kapoor and Sons’ (2016) and ‘Neerja’ (2016) as she had just played the role of a mother to grown-up children (Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, who in real life, were just a few years younger to her), in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadkane Do’ (2015). On the other hand, she willingly played mother to Akshay Kumar, even though she was five years younger than him, in the 2005 film ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’ because “she could connect with the role”.

Paradoxically, these same qualities have helped the 49-year-old unearth her other hidden talents, a brush with painting many years ago, and short-film making during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lately, her entrepreneurial skills came to the fore as she began to run a chain of restaurants, including one in JP Nagar in Bengaluru, where she plans the cuisine and ambience.

She has confessed that she does not have a long resume but a strong one. Roles are now written with her in mind, and she is playing age-defying characters. It is a testimony to her talent. She has come a long way, from forgettable days like the episode from Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rangeela’ (1995), for which she shot for a few days before quitting it as she felt ‘cheated’. The road seems exciting for Shefali.

Shefali at her best

‘Delhi Crimes 1’ (2019): As Vartika Chaturvedi, the upright DCP who solves the Nirbhaya case.

Best scene: When she confronts the main culprit, letting her loquacious eyes do all the talking amid deafening silence.

‘The Last Lear’ (2007): As Vandana, the love angle of Amitabh Bachchan, the protagonist.

Best scene: When she comes face-to-face with the Big B

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015): As Neelam Mehra, the wealthy but weight-conscious matriarch of a dysfunctional family.

Best scene: Devouring a fistful of cake as tears stream down her cheeks.

‘Monsoon Wedding’ (2001): As Ria Varma, a victim of child molestation who grows up into a feisty spinster.

Best scene: When she explodes like a volcano when she catches her molester trying to exploit another girl.

‘Gandhi, My Father’ (2007): As Kasturba Gandhi with a twist. She is torn in a conflict between her husband and son.

Best scene: Watch her match wits and wisdom with veteran Darshan Jariwala, who plays Gandhi.