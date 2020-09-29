Shekhar Kapur named FTII governing council chairman

The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure as chairman in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society will be till March 3, 2023

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 20:50 ist
Internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was appointed as the president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute’s governing council.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that Kapur has been appointed to these posts.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the appointment through an order which said the 74-year-old filmmaker's term would last till March 3, 2023.

"Happy to inform that renowned international film personality Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

 

"Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment," he added.

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

 

 

