She's a peeping Tom but not in a cringe way: Priyamani on 'Bhamakalapam' role

Actor Priyamani, who emerged as a pan-India star with her work in the web series The Family Man 2, says that she enjoyed playing the role of a 'nosy neighbour' in her latest film Bhamakalapam. 'Suchi' revealed that she didn't really have to do a lot of preparation to get into the skin of her character, who she describes as a 'peeping tom' as she simply relied on the narration to understand the requirement. Priyamani opened up about her career and said that she has no professional regrets as she is proud of whatever she's accomplished.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Bhamakalapam?

The story is interesting and the character is completely different from anything I have done in the past.

How did you find the concept behind the first look poster?

The first look poster was intriguing. I liked the whole concept of a woman holding multiple things in her hands at the same time. In a way, it conveyed the type of person she is. My character Anupama is a peeping tom but not in a cringe way. She is simply a nosy neighbour who is curious to know what others are up to.

How did you prepare for the film?

This role did not really need much preparation. I just went on the sets and relied on the narration to bring the character to life. There was, however, the liberty to do things differently at certain points. I discussed these aspects with the director. A film is always a give-and-take process.

Are there any similarities between your real personality and Anupama?

Anupama is nothing like Priyamani in any way whatsoever. We are poles apart.

Do you enjoy such roles where there is no reference point?

It always gives you an edge when you do something outside your comfort zone. You really can't go on doing one type of role always.

Do you still feel the pressure before a release?

That pressure will always be there. It's almost like it is your first film. As actors we want people to appreciate our work as we want the fruits of our labour to be sweet.

Any decisions that you wish you would have taken differently?

No, not really. I am very happy about where I reached in my career so there are absolutely no regrets.