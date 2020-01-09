'Shikara' trailer: Vindhu Vinod Chopra is back

The official trailer of noted filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's eagerly-awaited Shikara is out and it seems to have taken social media by storm in no time. The two-minute-34-second video initially focuses on a lovestruck couple before highlighting the trauma faced by Kashmiri Pandits in 'The Valley'. The trailer features some old visuals and this enhances its impact.Shikara, which is Vidhu Vinod Chopra's first Hindi film in 13 years, features newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia as the lead pair. Its background score has been composed by ace music director AR Rahman.



The Parinda director's last Bollywood movie Eklavya, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role, did not do too well at the box office. It was, however, chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. As such, movie buffs are likely to have high expectations from Shikara.

The film is slated to hit screens on February 7, 2020.