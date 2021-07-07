'Shikwa' to 'Mother Land': A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday at the age of 98, is an inseparable part of Indian cinema. He enthralled fans with his intense performances. Most of his films were released amid fanfare and became popular. Some of them, however, were not able to see the light of the day. Here is a look at such projects.

Shikwa (1951)

The film was produced by Filmkaar Company and featured Kumar in the role of an Army officer, who is court-martialled for appealing for peace on the battlefield. It was directed by Ramesh Saigal, who wielded the microphone for the evergreen classic Shaheed, and starred Nutan as the leading lady. Shikwa was shelved after Maan, which was produced by the same banner, bombed at the box office.

Kalinga (1992)

Kalinga, which featured Kumar in the titular role, would have marked his directorial debut but that did not happen as the biggie was shelved. It was touted to be a grand drama with minimal 'glitz' and had an impressive cast that included Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Asar (2001)



The 'Tragedy King' was set to act alongside Ajay Devgn and then-newcomer Priyanka Chopra in Kuku Kohli's Asar but the film was shelved. It had an 'appealing' story that revolved around the journey of a strong patriarch and his business tycoon son. In an interview with Mid Day, he had said that the flick featured a 'barrage' of emotions and drama, which was his trademark during the peak of his career.



Mother Land (2003)

Kumar was to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Subhash Ghai's magnum opus Mother Land, a war drama with an ensemble cast but the idea was dropped after SRK quit the project. The Duplicate star apparently didn't want to work in a multi-starrer at that point in his career. The general feeling is that the film would have been a game-changer for Bollywood had it materialised.



His 1990 movie Aag Ka Dariya and the K Asif-backed Jaanwar too never released in theatres.