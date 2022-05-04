'Shivamma' to be screened at Cannes, 'Rocketry' to get world premiere

Actor R Madhavan-directed Rocketry will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival while Jai Shankar-helmed Kannada movie Shivamma is among the five Indian films which will be featured in the 'Goes to Cannes' section.

‘Follower’ by Harshad Nalawade, which is shot in Marathi, Kannada and Hindi, is also in the 'Goes to Cannes' section. From India, actress Deepika Padukone is in the jury headed by French actor Vincent London.

The restored versions of Pratidwandi by Satyajit Ray and Thamp (The Circus Tent) by Malayalam maestro G Aravindan will also be showcased at the Cannes. Thamp will have its Restoration World Premiere.

With India being chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at the Cannes film market 'Marché du Film ', the "rendezvous for professionals of the global film industry from producers to distributors, buyers, programmers and more", the country's pavilion will focus on the theme of “India as the content hub of the world”.

“It is the first time the Marché du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Thakur said the Country of Honour Status ensured India’s presence as the focus country at the opening night of Marche Du Films being organised at the Majestic Beach with a spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture and heritage.

"Adding Indian flavour to this night would be special performances by Indian Choir bands along with Folk Music and Fireworks. The cuisine served would be Indian as well as French," he said.

Madhavan's Rocketry is the story of controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of spying and has the director playing the lead role. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film, which will be showcased at the Palais des Festivals on May 19.

Kannada film Shivamma tells the story of a village woman and her efforts to overcome poverty by doing odd jobs.

Besides Shivamma and Follower, the films at the 'Goes to Cannes Section' are Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia (Assamese, Moran), Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu (Hindi, Chhattisgarhi) and Ek Jagah Apni by Ektara Collective (Hindi).

Thakur also said India will also be a “Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which five new Start Ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry. Ten professionals will participate on the Animation Day networking.

A Cinema Hall called the Olympia Screen has been dedicated to India on 22nd May 2022 for screening “Unreleased Movies”. There are 5 movies which have been selected under this category.

The India Pavilion will have the sole focus of branding India as “Content Hub of the World” and will be inaugurated on May 18.

"It will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country and will serve as a networking platform for delegates from across the global community, aiming to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication," Thakur said.