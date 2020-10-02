Shivarajkumar's 'Bhajarangi 2' to release on a festive occasion in 2021?

Actor Shivarajumar, one of the biggest and most revered names in the Kannada film industry, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhajarangi 2 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film, which was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed shooting a few days ago, leading to speculation of it hitting screens later this year.

However, according to a Times of India report, the biggie is unlikely to hit screens in the coming months. The team is reportedly keen on releasing it next year to coincide with a major festival. A lot will, however, depend on whether the makers are able to wrap up the pending shot on time. The magnum opus also requires extensive post-production and this might delay things even further.

Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha, is a thriller that features SRK in a new avatar. Contrary to perception, it is not a direct sequel to the 2013 release Bhajarangi but has a few elements in common with the blockbuster. The film's teaser, which was released some time ago, hit the right notes with its grand look and feel. Many feel, this will be a gamechanger for 'Shivanna'.

Bhajarangi 2 has a strong cast that includes Bhavana and Sourav Lokesh.

Coming back to Shivarajkumar, he was last seen in Drona that sank without a trace at the box office. According to trade analysts, it failed to make an impact as the promotional campaign was not up to the mark. It remains to be seen whether Bhajarangi 2 helps him bounce back in style. The mass hero will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in a Telugu-Kannada bilingual, to be shot against a big budget. He will also be reuniting with Harsha for a new movie. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates in the coming days.