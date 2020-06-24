Shoot of Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to resume soon, says director Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel, widely considered to be one of the most popular young filmmakers in Kannada cinema, has confirmed that the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be resuming in the coming days. He, however, made it clear that the ‘process’ will be a bit slower than expected as the team needs to follow the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and ensure proper sanitation. He added that they will only be able to film sequences that require a limited cast.

“We plan to do a test shoot without actors to check on the set and the other technical teams and then will call in the actors the next day without as many crew members since we have already done that test.,” he told Times Of India.

Also Read: Yash says there is no question of 'KGF Chapter 2' skipping theatrical release

The novel coronavirus outbreak in India brought the film fraternity to a standstill as the release dates of several big movies were pushed back keeping in mind the ‘health of the public’. 83, Sooryavanshi, Nani’s V and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are just some of the biggies that did not hit screens as planned. The shoots of films such as Phantom, Jersey and Koratala Siva's Acharya were put on hold to avoid large gatherings. The crisis also affected the box office performance of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Shivarjuna, Baaghi 3 and Irrfan Khan’s final release Angrezi Medium. The film industry is finally opening up but several things are still not back to normal.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, the action-drama revolves around the exploits of Rocky Bhai and has plenty of commercial elements. The film, a sequel to the 2018 release KGF, is likely to be bigger and better than the first part. The cast includes Upendra actress Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Many feel, Baba’s association with the biggie might help it do well in the Hindi belt.

Some time ago, it was reported that the magnum opus would get a digital-only release amid coronavirus concerns. The ‘Rocking Star’, however, dismissed the speculation and said that the film is designed for a big-screen experience.