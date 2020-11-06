Shooting for films amid Covid-19 pandemic more challenging than expected, say industry insiders

Shooting for movies amid the Covid-19 is more challenging than expected, feel those associated with the film industry. Speaking to DH, Sandalwood producer Avinash Shetty said that sanitisation and regular thermal scanning are crucial in ensuring a safe work environment.

"Taking care of the crew while ensuring the safety of cast is the main challenge while shooting in these times. Face masks need to be used (whenever possible) and thermal scanning needs to be carried out before beginning work. Proper sanitisation (of premises) too is important," he added.

Filmmakers also need to be very careful while filming intimate scenes as they involve physical proximity.

According to Thiru Thiru Thuru Thuru helmer Nandhini JS, sequences involving physical contact can still be shot provided people 'keep a check' on each other's health.

"The process is still the same as you cannot wear masks while filming. Actors are usually given sanitisers before filming starts, making things safer. It is, however, important for people to keep a check on each other's health," she told DH.

While films and web shows are still being shot, the environment of the sets is no longer the same due to social distancing guidelines. Popular Tollywood star Pooja Hegde had recently told Mumbai Mirror that she followed a strict 'no hug' policy while shooting for the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam amid the pandemic.

Actor Sandeepa Dhar, who will soon be seen in AltBalaji's Mum Bhai, told DH that films and series are being shot with smaller crews, and artistes are avoiding physical proximity to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

"Things are pretty different from the pre-Covid times as people are using masks while maintaining social distance. Previously, there were around 150 to 200 people on the sets but now the size (of the crew) is half of what it used to be," she added.

Dhar, however, indicated that people will soon get used to the 'new normal'.