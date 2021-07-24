Shot for '14 Phere' while on Malaria medication but no regrets: Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda says that she has 'no regrets' about the fact that she gave more importance to work than her health and shot for her latest movie 14 Phere while on Malaria medication.

"I was drawn to the complexity of the script and did not want to let go of the character. So, I decided to work on the film even though I was on Malaria medication. I have no regrets about prioritising work over health," the actor told DH.

14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh, is a romantic comedy that revolves around what happens when two people from different cultural backgrounds decide to get married. The film touches upon socio-political issues in a humorous manner while trying to offer fans a few laughs. It stars Kriti as the leading lady opposite Vikrant Massey and marks her first collaboration with the Mirzapur actor. The Raaz Reboot star says that she enjoyed working with the young hero as the two bonded over their 'similar journeys' in the entertainment industry.

"He is an amazing co-star and has had quite a journey, We bonded well as I too have had a similar journey," added Kriti.

Vikrant worked as a choreographer for the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom before entering the TV industry with a role on Dharam Veer. He also acted in Balika Vadhu. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Lootera, which featured Ranveeer Singh in the lead. He subsequently garnered attention with his work in A Death in the Gunj, Half Girlfriend and Chhapaak. Vikrant also made an impact in the OTT space with Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful.

Kriti, on the other hand, began her career with the 2009 Telugu film Boni. She earned critical acclaim for her performances in the Kannada films Super Ranga and Googly, carving a niche for herself in Sandalwood.

She entered Bollywood with Raaz Reboot, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The star subsequently appeared in flicks such as Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Karwaan, and Housefull 4. It remains to be seen whether 14 Phere, which was released on Zee 5 on Friday (July 23), helps her add another chapter to her Bollywood career.