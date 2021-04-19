Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo, 'extremely critical' after testing positive for Covid-19

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, has been admitted to a city hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19, his son said on Monday.

The 66-year-old composer is currently under observation at SL Raheja hospital, his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

"He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also.

"Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery," Sanjeev Rathod said.

Musician Nadeem Saifi took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for Rathod.

"With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he said.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.